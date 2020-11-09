South Florida real estate calendar for the week of Nov. 9

Real estate talks this week highlight national trends for student housing developments, self-marketing tips for Realtors, and the Uniform Commercial Real Estate Receivership Act.

Nov. 12

▪ The New York-headquartered Bisnow Media will host its first “Bisnow annual student housing” summit from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The agenda includes networking sessions, one-on-one meetings with speakers, and three talks — “Future of student housing in a new world,” “Investment trends,” and “Student housing design and amenities.” Speakers include Wes Rogers, CEO of Landmark Properties (the management firm of The One at University City across from Florida International University), Pebb Capital Principal James Jago (the company behind the new Lakeside Village at the University of Miami), and GMH Capital Partners Gary Holloway. Attendees pay $49. RSVP here.

▪ The New York-based My State MLS is hosting the free webinar “Go Google yourself: Creating websites for real estate” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Representatives from the organization will provide branding tips for Realtors and their listings. RSVP here.

Nov. 13

▪ The Miami Association of Realtors will host “Understanding the new receivership act UCRERA,” on the recently passed Uniform Commercial Real Estate Receivership Act, online from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Legal panelists will discuss the legislation and its implications for commercial real estate. Damien & Varoli partner Amanda Fernandez will moderate the panel, which includes the Florida Second District Court of Appeal Judge Honorable Edward LaRose, Damian & Valori partner Kenneth Dante Murena, and McGlinchey Stafford partner Manuel Farach. Members watch for free; non-members pay $25. RSVP here.