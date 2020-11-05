Privé Porter, Hermès Birkin reseller, has opened its first physical store — in Brickell

Second-hand Birkin bags are hot, even amid a pandemic that means fewer places to go. Reseller Privé Porter is seeing such strong demand that it has opened its first brick-and-mortar location. In Miami, of course.

The Delray Beach-based Privé Porter opened on the ground floor of Brickell City Centre on Thursday. The move to a physical location comes after year-over-year revenue growth from $1.5 million per month in 2019 to $2.5 million per month from April through July 2020, said Jeffrey Berk, the company’s co-founder. Berk signed a six-month lease in a 1,250-square-foot space.

Privé Porter has a “four-door game plan,” Berk said, for 2021, that includes Beverly Hills, Manhattan and Dubai. It decided to open in Miami first given the proximity to the company’s headquarters and the city’s connection to Latin America; many Privé Porter buyers come from Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

The French brand Hermès designed its first Birkin in 1984 after the English actress Jane Birkin inspired the company’s executive chairman at the time, Jean-Louis Dumas. Hermès produces only 12,000 bags each year, according to CNBC. Due to the limited supply and high demand, the bags appreciate — growing by 35% in value from 1980 to 2016, according to Business Insider.

“Our ability to sell is dependent on having a couple of doors. I couldn’t let COVID get in the way of that,” Berk said.

Privé Porter hired four employees to staff the Brickell location. They will allow up to four shoppers at a time to ensure social distancing. Face masks will be required at all times.

Privé Porter selected Brickell City Centre, Berk said, for its high-profile environment as the company looks to gain attention from venture capitalists. Berk opted against the Design District because it has a signature Hermès boutique but is considering Bal Harbour Shops as an alternative.

Berk will use the current lease at Brickell City Centre as a test. He hopes to make 30% to 35% in profit.

Berk, and his wife, Michelle, launched Privé Porter in 2012 by selling Birkin bags on Instagram. In 2015, the company collaborated with VanDutch for a Birkin pop-up experience at the 56th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. It was a success.

While a buyer might spend $12,000 on a bag at Hermès, Berk said, the same bag might bring $20,000 at Privé Porter. Buyers shave time off Hermès’ notorious waiting list and can select a desired bag instead of having one offered to them, as happens at Hermès, Berk said.

The pandemic has wounded brick-and-mortar retailers, pushing consumers even more to e-commerce. Commercial landlords have tried to maintain occupancy rates with rent relief and pop-up programs, including one on Lincoln Road.