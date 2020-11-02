South Florida real estate calendar for the week of Nov. 2

Once the elections are past, real estate events resume. This week they will focus on international real estate investors, construction, and mobile homes.

Nov. 4

▪ The Miami Association of Realtors is hosting the free webinar “How to use real estate to obtain investment visas” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Romy Jurado, a partner and immigration lawyer with the North Miami-based firm Jurado & Farshchian, will talk about the different visas tied to the real estate industry, including E-1, E-2, EB-5, and L-1A, along with opportunities and potential risks for foreign real estate investors. RSVP here.

Nov. 5

▪ The Miami-based construction company DSS Consultants and the Coral Gables-based law firm Siegfried Rivera are launching a free, three-part webinar series about construction practices. The first talk, “Framing the construction project,” will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. In the first segment, Siegfried Rivera lawyer Nicholas Siegfried and DSS Consultants CEO Donald Kipnus will discuss how developers plan for a new project, including budgeting and materials. The next segment will focus on managing construction; the third discussion will highlight the final stages of development, including the permitting process. RSVP here.

▪ The New York-based My State MLS, a national residential listing organization, is hosting the free webinar “The MLS for manufactured housing” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Speakers from the organization will teach attendees how to list and search for mobile and manufactured housing on the Multiple Listing Service. RSVP here.