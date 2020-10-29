A $58M affordable housing development for seniors is underway in trendy Allapattah

A rendering of Mosaico, an affordable housing community for seniors being developed by Integra Investments and Elderly Housing Development & Operations Corporation. C.C. Hodgson Architectural Group

Seniors seeking affordable housing near art, barbecue and the Health District can soon look to Miami’s up-and-coming Allapattah neighborhood.

The Downtown Miami-based Interurban, a branch of Integra Investments, and the Sunrise-headquarterd property management company Elderly Housing Development & Operations Corporation, or EHDOC, are developing Mosaico, an affordable housing community for seniors. The 13-story, 290,000-square-foot building will have 271 units, 92 studios and 179 one-bedroom, one-bath units. Amenities include a gym, computer lab, library, laundry room, and rooftop garden.

Mosaico will sit on 1.2 acres at 1396 NW 36th St., two blocks from the Allapattah Metrorail Station north of the University of Miami School of Medicine, Jackson Health and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute — and a short walk to the Rubell Museum, the soon-to-open Superblue art space and Hometown Barbecue in the emerging Allapattah neighborhood. Construction began in September and is expected for completion by late 2021.

“Miami is one of the most significantly rent-burdened markets in the country,” said Jake Morrow, head of Integra Investments’ Interurban. “The pandemic has exacerbated the dire need for affordable housing, especially for the area’s elderly population whose income far too often consists of only Social Security income.

“To serve the community’s needs, Interurban is committed to providing high-quality housing at affordable rents,” he said. “The pandemic has heightened the need for affordable housing. I think that we can see upward pressure on market rents due to an influx of residents from northern cities.”

EHDOC did not immediately respond.

The firms are using low income housing taxing credits from Boston Capital and tax-exempt bond construction financing from the Housing Financing Authority of Miami-Dade County, which are underwritten and administered by Arfor Capital, for the $58 million project.

Interurban and EHDOC hired the architect firm C.C. Hodgson Architectural Group to design the project.

The firms expect to rent the 450-square-foot studios to single seniors and 580-square-foot one-bedroom units to couples. All units are reserved for households with average incomes at or below 60% of the area median income, which is $64,000. In other words, prospective residents cannot earn more than $38,400 per year to qualify.

Residents would spend 30% of their income on rent and would need a Section 8 voucher, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Seniors interested in living in Mosaico must first register on the Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development general waiting list at miamidade.gov for affordable housing in Miami.

Integra, founded in 2009, launched Interurban in 2017. In recent years it has focused on mixed-use, market-rate projects; Mosaico and Las Brisas Trace, in Brownsville, near Liberty City, are its first affordable housing developments.

EHDOC operates 55 senior living communities nationwide, including in Florida, Illinois, California, and Ohio.

Mosaico and Las Brisas are among the growing affordable options for local seniors, often strapped by the region’s notoriously high housing costs. Earlier this year, Related Urban announced Lincoln Gardens, a Brownsville project due to open in 2022; and expansion of affordable project Brisas del Este, also in Allapattah at NW 18th Avenue and NW 29th Street, due for completion in 2022. Earlier this year, Pinnacle Housing Group opened Caribbean Village in Richmond Heights in southern Dade and Carrfour Supportive Housing opened a complex for LGBQT seniors in Wilton Manors.