‘Family Karma’ stars to build a $4 million townhouse development in Miami

Two Bravo TV stars are developing a townhouse complex in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood, and targeting Brickell residents looking for more space.

Father-and-son Dipak Patel and Shaan Patel — part of the reality television series “Family Karma” and the heads of the Kendall-based real estate development, design, and renovation firm Tanin Group — are building eight townhouses.

The $4 million development will rise on half an acre at 1371 SW 22nd Ter. Tanin Group is covering construction costs.

Each two-story, 2,544-square foot townhouse will have three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a 380-square-foot rooftop terrace, and one-car garage. The listing price is $899,000. Buyers can request a pool for an additional $40,000.

Four townhouses are under construction with an anticipated completion date of July 2021. The firm will start construction on the rest in mid-2021 and expects to complete them by early 2022.

Compass Realtor Joe Azar is listing the units.

Azar launched pre-sales three weeks ago, and eight people have already expressed interest, including locals and New Yorkers. All would call Shenandoah their primary home.

“People who were not looking to buy a townhome or single-family house are looking now,” Azar said. “The pandemic is pushing people who aren’t comfortable living in a 500-unit building.”

Tanin Group purchased the property in 2017 for $1.25 million, according to property records.

The firm is no stranger to Shenandoah. It previously built two townhouses at 2486 SW 16th St. in 2019.

Shenandoah, established in 1919, stretches east-to-west from Southwest 12th to 27th avenues and north-to-south from Eighth Street to Coral Way.

Single-family home sales continue to outpace the number of condo transactions in Miami-Dade County and Broward, with buyers prioritizing ample space.