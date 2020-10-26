South Florida real estate calendar for the week of Oct. 26

Real estate talks focus on the residential market this week.

Oct. 27

▪ The Coral Gables-based Miami Association of Realtors will host the free webinar “Working with investors: Finding deals” in English and Spanish. Robert Rodriguez, senior instructor of technology services for Miami Association of Realtors, will instruct both sessions. The talk in English starts at 1 p.m.; the one in Spanish starts at 2:30 p.m., both are an hour long. Rodriguez will show attendees how to find houses and condos under foreclosure using the Multiple Listing Service for buyers and investors looking to save on a purchase and, potentially, renovate. RSVP for the presentation in English and Spanish.

Oct. 28

▪ The Downtown Miami-based nonprofit Dade County Bar Association will host the free webinar “Residential landlord tenant evictions and disputes” from 7 to 8 p.m. Speakers will discuss landlord tenant rights and eviction relief. Panelists include lawyers Marva Wiley, Michael Birnholz, Hegel Michel Laurent, Leonard Leigh Elias, Carlos García-Pérez, Guerby Noel, and Jeff Hearne, University of Miami School of Law professor and director of litigation at Legal Services of Greater Miami. RSVP here.

Oct. 29

▪ The New York-headquartered My State MLS, a national multiple listing service, will host the free webinar “Don’t get spooked by the slow season” from 2 to 3 p.m. A representative from the organization will discuss expectations for residential sales for late 2020 and early 2021, tips for marketing listings during the upcoming months, and attracting off-market listings. RSVP here.