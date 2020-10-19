South Florida real estate calendar for the week of Oct. 19

Real estate webinars this week are daring to look ahead, beyond the pandemic to see its potential impact on the South Florida marketplace.

Oct. 20

▪ The New York-based Bisnow Media will host the free webinar “Will there be a migration to South Florida?” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Speakers will discuss expectations regarding population growth, tax flight, and City of Miami initiatives being implemented to attract new-to-market companies. Panelists include Miami Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Christina Crespi, Cushman & Wakefield Vice Chairman Brian Gale, Cain International Vice President Justin Oates, and Apollo Bank CEO Eddy Arriola. RSVP here.

Oct. 21

▪ The Doral-based KW Property Management & Consulting, or KWPMC, will host a free webinar targeted to condo associations from 3 to 4 p.m. The talk is focused on the return of snowbirds to South Florida, flu season, and best practices for the prevention of COVID-19 and the flu. Speakers include Broward Health CMO Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Siegfried Rivera partner Gary Mars, and KWPM Vice President Alex Martin. RSVP here.

Oct. 22

▪ The National Association of Industrial and Office Properties South Florida Chapter will host the free webinar “How has the pandemic affected legislative enactments?” from 10 to 11 a.m. The speakers will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted policy making in recent months and any legislative changes that may impact the South Florida real estate market. Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC Shareholder Adele Stone will moderate the discussion among the GrayRobinson Shareholder Christopher Carmody and associate Joseph Salzverg, lawyers with the D.C.-headquartered lobbying firm. RSVP here.