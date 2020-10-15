Academic journal ranks FIU real estate research department No. 1

The Journal of Real Estate Literature ranked the university’s College of Business first for real estate research.

Florida International University came out on top in a global study.

The Journal of Real Estate Literature ranked the university’s College of Business first for real estate research, according to an FIU press release. It is the first time the university ranks at the top in the study. FIU tied with the National University of Singapore.

The American Real Estate Society runs the Journal of Real Estate Literature. The three-member editorial team includes Eli Beracha, director of the Hollo School of Real Estate. The 24-member editorial board includes FIU Hollo School of Real Estate Prof. Julia Freybote, Fannie Mae Director of Economics Michael LaCour-Little, and National University of Singapore Real Estate Prof. Joseph Ooi.

FIU’s College of Business was also ranked first for the fifth consecutive year for real estate research in the country. The Journal of Real Estate Literature conducts two separate rankings — an international and national study.

“These rankings demonstrate the significance of the cutting-edge research — relevant to academics as well as real estate practitioners — conducted by our Hollo School of Real Estate faculty,” said FIU President Mark Rosenberg in the press release.

RE|source Miami newsletter News, deals and trends for the Miami-area real estate industry. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 2020 Real Estate Academic Leadership rankings are determined by the faculty’s contributions to real estate research from 2016 to 2020, taking into account the number of articles that appear in the field’s most highly regarded peer-reviewed real estate journals. These include the Journal of Real Estate Economics, the Journal of Real Estate Research, and the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics.

Three faculty members — Beracha, William Hardin III, associate dean of FIU’s Chapman Graduate School and former director of the Hollo School, and Prof. Zhenguo Lin — contributed a total of 41 articles from 2016 to 2020 to the three journals.