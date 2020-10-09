A Turkish cosmetic firm dropped $6M on Sweetwater lot with plans for U.S. headquarters

An undisclosed cosmetic firm bought a 3.72 acre site in Sweetwater.

A Turkish cosmetic company is coming to the United States. Its home base? Sweetwater.

The firm bought a 3.72-acre site for $6 million, or $37 per square foot, at 10751 N.W. 25th St. on Thursday, according to a CBRE press release. The firm, which was not named, is new-to-market and will build an 80,000-square-foot headquarters in Sweetwater, said a CBRE spokesperson.

CBRE Senior Vice Presidents Larry Genet, Tom O’Loughlin, and Jake Zebede represented the seller, REMS Group. NGI International Realty’s Alp Kucukoner represented the buyer.

The brokers declined to disclose the name of the buyer.

The site’s proximity to Doral appealed to the company, Kucukoner said. “Doral is booming. This was a good deal.” Kucukoner said.

Sweetwater appears to be picking up traction. Last month, real estate investment firm RK Centers bought a 4.23-acre lot home to a Best Buy for $20.4 million.

Real estate brokers have seen an influx of new-to-market companies scouting in Miami-Dade County in the third quarter.