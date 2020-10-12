South Florida real estate calendar for the week of Oct. 12

Most real estate conferences and talks this week highlight the impacts of the pandemic on the industry nationwide.

Oct. 13

▪ The D.C.-based Urban Land Institute will host a three-day virtual conference “ULI Fall Meeting” starting Oct. 13. The talks start at 10 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the day. Topics include “Trends and outlooks: Where are we now and what’s next for the resort and hotel sector?” “Vibrant retail streets in the age of e-tail and Covid-19: Is it time for ‘retail first’ city policies?” “Access to capital: Challenges facing people of color — Part 1 of 3: Acknowledging the issue,” “Legislating density as a solution to the housing crisis: What’s working and why,” and “Found urban land: Reclaiming infrastructure for place making.” Speakers include RAND Vice President and Director of Social and Economic Well-Being Anita Chandra, Gensler Design Director Kelly Dubisar, The Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, CNN Political Analyst Bakari Sellers, and Bain Capital Venture Partner Clelia Warburg Peters. Tickets range from $75 to $399 for members, $599 for nonmembers. RSVP here.

Oct. 15

▪ The Chicago-headquartered Institute of Real Estate Management is hosting its two-day “Virtual IREM Summit Inspire 2020” starting on Oct. 15. Topics include “Lessons learned from Covid-19,” “Cyber wellness,” and “Legislative update: Real estate management issues in Congress, the 2020 election, and a look ahead to 2021.” The conference includes networking opportunities focused on industry niches includes affordable housing and retail centers. CBRE Chairperson, Americas Research & Senior Economic Advisor Spencer Levy will provide the opening keynote remarks. Panelists include Lawrence Yun, the chief economist and senior vice president for research at the National Association of Realtors, and Greg Cichy, managing director for Colliers International. IREM members pay $49, nonmembers pay $69, and students attend for free. RSVP here.

▪ The Doral-based KW Property Management and Consulting hosts the free webinar “Improving property values with capital improvement projects” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The firm’s executive director and partner Tim O’Keefe will moderate the panel, which features Keller Williams Real Estate Expert Domingo Quintero, Karins Engineering Engineer Josh Mannix and Steven Mezer, lawyer at Becker Poliakoff. The speakers will discuss efficient strategies for home owners associations and condo associations to complete capital improvement projects. RSVP here.