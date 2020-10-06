Hostel-hotel hybrid Generator plans to expand its original Miami Beach location

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the hospitality industry, but that isn’t stopping Generator from expanding its footprint in Miami Beach.

The design-savvy London-based hotel-hostel hybrid is looking to add a four-story building on the south side of its 3120 Collins Ave. property, according to plans submitted to the City of Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board set for review in October. The 6,977-square-foot addition would be Generator’s third building on the site, adding 21 rooms to its current 101. The hotel’s existing 8-story building fronting Collins Avenue is also set for renovation.

Generator did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Generator is located in Mid-Beach, just south of the Faena Arts District.

Generator launched in the U.S. with the Collins Avenue location in 2018 in the former Rendale Hotel, built in 1940, and the two-story Schmidheiser Residence, built in 1926.

The hostel brand doubled its Miami Beach footprint in October 2019 after it acquired the Miami Freehand. The 63-room location is located four blocks south of its Collins site. The $400 million deal included Freehand’s locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Since the pandemic erupted, the occupancy rate at Miami hotels has plummeted to about 30%, according to STR, an industry analysis firm.