Businessman lists house, and former home of Willy Chirino, on Upper East Side for $12M

Willy Chirino once called this single-family house ‘home.’ Above: The 2-story house at 4400 Island Road.

Willy Chirino’s former home is on the market for $11.999 million. It’s in a millionaires’ retreat on the Upper East Side.

Luis Arguello, Jr., the chairperson and CEO of the medical production company DemeTech, and his wife Sylvia Chamorro listed their 2-story, single-family home on a canal in September. The 10,416-square-foot house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The house has an indoor garden and koi pond, gym, spa with a sauna and steam room, wine cellar, and 94 feet of water frontage with access to an open bay.

The house, located at 4400 Island Road, is situated in the gated community Bay Point. The Cuban-born Chirino lived at 4400 Island Road for 22 years. Chirino sold the house for $4.171 million in 2014. Other celebrities and public figures have called Bay Point ‘home,’ including Dr. Ferdie Pacheco as well as Enrique Iglesias with his partner and Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova. Some celebrities continue to reside at Bay Point, including Miami Heat player Goran Dragić and his wife Maja Dragić.

Dina Goldentayer and Sylvia Chamorro, both with Douglas Elliman, are representing the listing.

“With a prospective buyer needing more space for zoom lessons, a live-in staff person, a home gym, these boxes can be checked as this home as over 10,000 square feet of interior space,” Goldentayer said by email.

Arguello, Jr. and Chamorro gutted and renovated the house in 2015, Goldentayer said by email, hence the 65% price hike from when they bought the house.

The house priced at $1,152 per square foot is 24% higher than the most comparable listing. The 10,841-square-foot house at 4511 Lake Road is priced at $876 per square foot, or $9.5 million.

The house will attract potential buyers from South Florida and the northeast, Goldentayer said by email. She said, “The ideal buyer may be a local Miami family who admires Bay Point’s appeal as a private gated community. Its proximity to the Design District may appeal to a New Yorker looking to have a metropolitan setting nearby.”

Single-family home sales continue to outpace condo transactions in South Florida since the pandemic. The number of transactions increased by 16.6% for houses and decreased by 3.3% for condos in Miami-Dade County in August, according to the Miami Association of Realtors August sales report.

