South Florida real estate calendar for the week of Oct. 5

The South Florida economy and commercial real estate are at the center of this week’s real estate talks.

Oct. 7

▪ Florida International University’s Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center will host the free webinar “When work disappears: Planning the post-Covid-19 economy” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Researchers from the center will share their insight and expectations for the South Florida economy after the pandemic. RSVP here.

▪ The New York City-based digital media company Bisnow will host the free webinar “South Florida update: Wynwood” from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The panelists will discuss Wynwood’s commercial real estate market, how the pandemic has impacted the tourism economy, and the anticipated short-term versus long-term impact the pandemic will have on the neighborhood. Speakers include Wynwood Business Improvement District Board Chairman Albert Garcia, Christine Menedis, co-founder and CEO of real estate investment firm Lucky Shepherd, Gensler Principal and Co-Managing Director Diana Farmer-Gonzalez, and Sterling Bay CIO & Principal Chang Lee. RSVP here.

Oct. 9

▪ The Miami Association of Realtors will host the virtual commercial real estate conference “Adapt & Adopt: Accelerating in the new normal” from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will focus on the impact the pandemic has had on retail, industrial, and office spaces, adaptive reuse possibilities for vacant spaces, and emerging trends among ghost kitchens and malls. Panelists include Azor Advisory Services Founder and Owner Beth Azor, Fairchild Partners Principle Maria Juncadella, and BHHS EWM Realty Chairperson of the Board-Elect Jennifer Wollmann. Early birds pay $20 for non-members and $40 for members prior to Oct. 6. After Tuesday, members pay $30; non-members $50. RSVP here.