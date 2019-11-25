Real Estate News

Real estate events focus on mortgages and brand building this week

Broker Armando Romero of North Miami-based BrokerNation Real Estate will host a free luncheon for real estate agents and brokers to learn about brand building.
Broker Armando Romero of North Miami-based BrokerNation Real Estate will host a free luncheon for real estate agents and brokers to learn about brand building. Dreamstime

Re|source lined up noteworthy real estate events before Thanksgiving:

TUESDAY

The Miami Association of Realtors will host a forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. about mortgages with built-in renovation financing at the association’s Coral Gables office at 245 Alcazar Ave. Todd Fogel, a Boca Raton-based lending specialist, will discuss how professionals can educate buyers on financing that would allow them to buy a fixer-upper with the financing to update the home. Nonmembers pay $25, and members can attend for free.

Related story lead image

Broker Armando Romero of North Miami-based BrokerNation Real Estate will host a free luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the talk ‘How to build a lead and referral machine in 2020 (without cold-calling),’ Romero will provide brand-building tips for real estate agents and brokers at Doral’s 5350 Park at 8551 NW 53rd St.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all 10 stories
Profile Image of Rebecca San Juan
Rebecca San Juan
Rebecca San Juan writes about the real estate industry, covering news about industrial, commercial, office projects, construction contracts and the intersection of real estate and law for industry professionals. She studied at Mount Holyoke College and is proud to be reporting on her hometown.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  