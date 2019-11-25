Real estate events focus on mortgages and brand building this week

Broker Armando Romero of North Miami-based BrokerNation Real Estate will host a free luncheon for real estate agents and brokers to learn about brand building.

Re|source lined up noteworthy real estate events before Thanksgiving:

TUESDAY

▪The Miami Association of Realtors will host a forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. about mortgages with built-in renovation financing at the association’s Coral Gables office at 245 Alcazar Ave. Todd Fogel, a Boca Raton-based lending specialist, will discuss how professionals can educate buyers on financing that would allow them to buy a fixer-upper with the financing to update the home. Nonmembers pay $25, and members can attend for free.

▪Broker Armando Romero of North Miami-based BrokerNation Real Estate will host a free luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the talk ‘How to build a lead and referral machine in 2020 (without cold-calling),’ Romero will provide brand-building tips for real estate agents and brokers at Doral’s 5350 Park at 8551 NW 53rd St.