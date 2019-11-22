The Star Island home of a Mexican architect and hotelier can be yours for $30M

A Star Island home designed by a Mexican architect and hotelier is on the market for $30 million.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom house at 14 Star Island was designed and built by the seller Carlos Gosselin Maurel. The 14,268-square-foot residence is named after Maurel’s wife, Elisa, whom he calls Bonita.

Maurel built his most recent project, Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita in Cancun, a Leading Hotels of the World member, in 2002.

Maurel bought the 14 Star Island property for $1.45 million in 1992. He demolished part of the home and built his dream home.

The most recent comparable sale — the 11,117-square-foot house at 23 Star Island — sold for $25 million in March. The price point per square foot of Maurel’s home is slightly lower at $2,102 per square foot, compared to 23 Star Island, which sold for $2,248 per square foot.

While most Star Island buyers care solely about the lot size before buying, demolishing and building new construction, Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group and listing agent said, “He’s giving value for their house. Because he designed it and he’s an architect, he feels that’s warranted. Time will tell.”

Hertzberg predicts the house to be on the market for a year, the average time Star Island residences sit on the market before selling.

“It’s rare that they sell quickly. Buyers are here but they just wait until the price is right,” she said.

In the meantime, as he nears his 90s, Maurel will retire in Mexico, splitting time between his resort in Cancun and a condo in Mexico City.