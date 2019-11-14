This ‘contrarian’ developer is betting Miami can solve the climate change problem

Should developers avoid Miami-Dade because of climate change? Greg Mutz, chairman and CEO of Chicago-based AMLI Residential, believes Miami will lead the way in finding solutions, he told attendees at the Urban Land Institute’s fall symposium.

“We’ve been talking a lot internally about climate change. We’re making sort of a contrarian bet,” he told the audience during an interview session with Robert Givens, vice chairman of Cushman & Wakefield. “I believe there’s a good chance that given Miami’s size, money and talent that Miami is going to solve the problem. Miami is going to be the leading edge in addressing that risk.”

Mutz has a highly vested interest: his firm currently has more than 2,700 units from Doral to Sawgrass, with another 1,300 units under development in neighborhoods including Doral, Midtown and Wynwood.

One of the key factors in his bullishness on the region: South Florida’s population growth in the 15-24 age bracket. That bodes well for job growth and Wynwood, he said. “Wynwood is one of the most exciting, edgy markets we’re in.”

