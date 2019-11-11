Opinion: Once-neglected public spaces in Miami-Dade are blooming

A rendering of the Gables Station mixed-use project, now under construction along South Dixie Highway, includes a conceptual image showing, at left foreground, how a portion of the Underline trail and park could look. NP International will pay $3 million to build a quarter-mile trail segment which is now under design and will include Coral Gables’ first dog park. Miami

In the past several years, the Greater Miami region has made significant strides towards the development of more active and dynamic public spaces with two linear park projects. Despite these achievements, much work remains in order to ensure that these projects are completed and ultimately connected with one of the County’s most valuable assets — its waterfront.

The much-anticipated Underline project has now been under construction for almost a year and is rapidly proceeding towards completion of its first phase, the Brickell Backyard. The goal of the Underline is to eventually transform 10 miles of underutilized land below the elevated MetroRail tracks into a world-class urban trail and gathering place with restored natural habitats, improved pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and new recreational amenities. Most recently, the Underline obtained a $22.3 million federal grant for the second phase of the project that will extend south into Coral Gables. In a similar vein, construction is scheduled to begin soon on the initial segment of Ludlam Trail, a six-mile linear park running along an abandoned rail corridor owned by Florida East Coast Industries, extending from Miami International Airport south to the Dadeland area. Ludlam Trail will eventually connect to the Underline at Dadeland.

These examples are part of a nationwide trend in which government, advocacy groups, and the real estate industry are working together to turn some of the most neglected elements of the 20th-century urban environment into great public spaces. Positive impacts on property values around the most successful projects (Highline in New York, BeltLine in Atlanta) have been well-documented, as well as residents’ desire to live near these new public spaces. In the case of the Underline and Ludlam Trail, local authorities are anticipating significant economic impacts along both corridors and are working to incentive development opportunities. Miami-Dade County has approved zoning changes for more intense, mixed-use residential development at locations where Ludlam Trail intersects with major roadways. Private developers in Coral Gables are responsible for building segments of the Underline that abut their projects, and are currently constructing mixed-use residential projects on the assumption that the Underline will make the area a more desirable place to live.

On the heels of these recent advancements, Greater Miami is slowly beginning to realize the importance of providing its residents and visitors with a world-class waterfront. Public space fronting Biscayne Bay, the Miami River and the Intracoastal Waterway represents one of most important economic, recreational and environmental resources in the region. Some local governments have realized the benefit of the waterfront and begun to take action.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For example, North Bay Village is in the midst of an aggressive strategy to improve its waterfront parks and provide continuous public access around the commercial section of Treasure Island. To be successful, they will need the help of other governmental entities including the Florida Department of Transportation in allowing capital improvements that will provide pedestrian access underneath the John F Kennedy Causeway.

The City of Miami has long aspired to have a continuous Riverwalk and Baywalk, and those efforts have seen increasing focus as of late from District Commissioner Ken Russell. As it embarks upon these efforts, the city must also enforce the regulations that were designed to provide public access to the waterfront, by removing improperly permitted impediments to waterfront connectivity, and by refusing to engage in procedural calisthenics that allow inappropriate waterfront development.

The Miami-Dade County Parks Department is starting work on a maritime master plan that will examine ways to enhance and connect our county’s various waterfront spaces. At the same time, Miami-Dade County must revise antiquated, process-intensive and unsuccessful regulations designed to limit human impacts to Biscayne Bay. Its current code requires minor encroachments and public access improvements such as kayak launches to be reviewed and approved by the County Commission, establishing a lengthy and costly process which deters many project sponsors from moving forward with beneficial projects designed to improve environmental quality and enhance public access the water.

The Biscayne Bay waterfront should be a place where restored intertidal ecosystems can flourish, while providing the public with access to the Bay, and protecting upland infrastructure from sea level rise and storm surge. Once completed, these linear waterfront parks can be connected with the Underline and then on to Ludlam Trail, to provide Miami-Dade County with the regionally connected park network that is residents deserve.

Spencer Crowley is a land use partner and leader of the Miami Real Estate Practice Group at Akerman LLP. Nicholas Barshel is a Miami land use associate at the firm.