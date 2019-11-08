Long-awaited Las Olas Beach Park is nearly complete

Where Las Olas Boulevard meets A1A in Fort Lauderdale, construction workers are smoothing sand, building benches, and planting.

Things are coming together at the new Las Olas Beach Park. The design process began more than five years ago, according to the Project’s Manager at the City, Tom Green.

Now, after traffic closures for construction and about $51 million later, the new community green spaces are set to open to the public before the end of 2019.

