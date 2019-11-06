Grammy Award winning producer’s Miami Beach waterfront home can be yours for $2.8M

Cédric DePasquale, known as the Grammy Award winning music producer Cedric Gervais, listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom waterfront home for $2.8 million.

The French DJ behind Lana Del Ray’s “Summertime Sadness” remix is kissing his Miami Beach bachelor pad goodbye.

Cédric DePasquale, known as the Grammy Award-winning music producer Cedric Gervais, listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom waterfront home for $2.8 million. The house is located in Biscayne Point, a gated community on the Biscayne Bay side of Miami Beach near NE 85th Street. DePasquale is looking to build a new, larger home elsewhere in Miami, according to broker Michael Wiesenfeld, a Realtor associate at Freud Group and listing agent.

“The ideal buyer would [either] be someone from out of town who wants a waterfront home, a family because you have the pool and water sports, or a musician because it has a music studio,” said Wiesenfeld.

At $870 per square foot, the asking price is higher than the most recent area comparable, which sold for about $795 per square footin May.

But the higher price reflects renovations that enlarged the master bedroom’s closet and bathroom and added a another bed and bath. The house now measures 3,226 square feet.

Weisenfeld said he will advertise the house on the Wall Street Journal home page to target potential local and international buyers, said “It’s a numbers game, the more people that see it that might want to buy the house.”

In the meantime, DePasquale is looking to move on. The artist is eyeing to trade his life on the canal for a larger lot size —his is currently 9,000 square feet — to build a new home on the mainland, possibly in Coral Gables, said Weisenfeld. He said, “The set plan is to think about the future. Coral Gables has bigger lots and he wants to build a home from scratch.”

The music producer got engaged with Colombian actress Ariadna Gutiérrez in February.