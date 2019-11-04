The 25th Anniversary Miami Global Real Estate Congress happens this week

The Miami Association of Realtors will host its 25th Anniversary Miami Global Real Estate Congress at the Biltmore Hotel at 1200 Anastasia Ave.

Re|source lined up this week’s top real estate events:

▪ The Miami Association of Realtors will host its 25th Anniversary Miami Global Real Estate Congress. The conference will take place at the Biltmore Hotel at 1200 Anastasia Ave. on Monday and Tuesday and last from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Panelists and keynote speakers include Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Núñez, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Cervera Real Estate Principal Alicia Cervera Lamadrid and Douglas Elliman Real Estate CEO Jay Parker. Attendees can pay $99 for one or $199 for both days.

▪ The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce will host its Developers Forum on Thursday at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter at 851 NE First Ave. The keynote speaker Spencer G. Levy, the CBRE chairman Americas Research & Senior Economic Advisor, kicks off the event at 4:30 p.m.

The panel includes the WLRN VP of News and Special Correspondent Tom Hudson, Metro 1 Founder and CEO Tony Cho, LeFrak Senior Managing Director of Acquisitions and Capital Markets Camille J. Douglas and K-Group Holdings, Inc. Chairman and CEO Joseph Kavana.

▪ The Florida Vacation Rental Management Association will host the panel “Buyers, Sellers and Rental Managers — Taking the myth out of vacation properties” in Broward on Thursday. The free event will take place at the Old Davie School Historical Museum at 6650 Griffin Rd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Topics include what’s driving the purchase of vacation homes in southeast Florida and the economic impact of vacation home purchases.