The former cottage of Coral Gables’ founder is on the market for $1.8M

A cottage once belonging to the founder and developer of Coral Gables is on the market for $1.8 million.

George E. Merrick built the 3,320-square-foot coral rock cottage at 937 Coral Way between 1915 and 1916 for his bride, Eunice Peacock Merrick. The newlyweds could walk to George’s parents home on the same block. The couple lived there they moved to 832 S. Greenway in late 1923.

The one-story North Gables house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house. The former carriage house in the rear houses a one bedroom and one bath. FCR Brokers and real estate agents Jenny Binder and Ivette Ruiz are listing the property for sellers David and Laura Yusko, who are moving to North Carolina. The house came onto the market Oct. 19.

“Someone who buys it will have to appreciate the history behind this house. We are invested in the history of Coral Gables, and we’re not going to sell it to just anyone,” said David Yusko.

The Yuskos bought the house in 1999 for $615,000. They have since renovated the bathrooms, added a barbecue area and converted the basement — yes, basement — to a wine cellar.

The home is priced higher at about $542 a square foot, slightly higher than recent comparable sales of $474 per square foot for a 3,424-square foot home at 1256 Castile Ave. sold in May for $1.625 million and $420 per square foot a 3,095-square foot home at 1024 Asturia Ave. sold in September for $1.3 million.

The sellers are in no rush to get rid of the property. David said, “Who knows how long it’s going to take and who cares?”