Historic home built by Coral Gables developer George E. Merrick hits market for $3.9M

Anita Broad, the widow of Morris Broad, agreed to list the 5,716-square-foot property on the market on Monday.

A Coral Gables home steeped in South Florida history past has hit the market for $3.995 million.

The four bedroom, 5,716 square-foot property at 1030 Hardee Road was built in 1925 by developer George Merrick, the planner and builder of Coral Gables, and is a registered historic landmark.

The house, which features four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, also previously served as the home of former Florida Governor LeRoy Collins as well as Edward and Marie Swenson, the founders of the Ransom Everglades girls’ school.

Philip L. Goodwin, the architect of New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, designed the home, which was built in the French Village of the Coral Gables — one of Merrick’s seven villages throughout the city. Famous guests who have stayed at the residence include President George H.W. Bush and 41st Florida Governor Lawton Chiles.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Philanthropist Morris Broad, the former president of American Savings and Loan, bought the home with his wife Anita in 1999 for $1.21 million. The property was restored in 2000 while retaining many of its original features, such as its 125 year-old limestone floors and Andalusian marble.

“The buyer for this house has to have a true appreciation for historic properties that are brought back to how the original architect intended the property to be,” said Judy Zeder, listing agent and Realtor with The Jills Zeder Group.

“The buyer for this house has to have a true appreciation for historic properties that are brought back to how the original architect intended the property to be,” said Judy Zeder, listing agent and Realtor with The Jills Zeder Group.

The house also occupies a corner lot, which is why it is listed at a higher price than nearby properties, according to Zeder. The asking price of the property breaks out to $698 a square foot. The 4,604-square-foot house at 1020 Hardee Rd. is listed at $2.148 million, or about $467 a square foot, and the 4,600-square-foot home at 1200 Hardee Rd. is listed at $2.45 million, or about $533 a square foot.

The house at 1030 Hardee Rd. was once home to the 33rd Florida Governor LeRoy Collins as well as founders of Ransom Everglades Edward and Marie Swenson.