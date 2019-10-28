Opportunity Zones and the future of retail top this week’s real estate events

Real estate events this week will take place in Downtown Miami and Brickell pportal@miamiherald.com

Real estate leaders will congregate in Downtown Miami and Brickell for this week’s events on Opportunity Zones, retail and technology:

▪ The Opportunity Zones Roundtable, hosted by law firm Duane Morris and public accounting firm Cherry Bekaert, will take place Monday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 201 South Biscayne Blvd. The two panels — “OZ 101: The nuts & bolts of this new incentive” and “Ask the experts: Live audience Q&A on everything OZ” — will focus on the challenges and best practices for the community development incentives. Speakers include Jaime Mandel, the president and general counsel for shopping center operator DLC Capital Management LLC, and Maurice Habif, senior director of the capitals markets group of the commercial real estate investment strategist firm JLL. Attendees must RSVP.

▪ The International Council of Shopping Centers, comprised of 70,000 member retail real estate trade organizations, will continue its-three day conference on Monday and Tuesday. The Research Connections Conference will take place at the Mandarin Oriental at 500 Brickell Key Drive. Panels include “Retail 2030,” “How to reach the growing Hispanic demographic” and “The future of grocery and online fulfillment.” Speakers include Stylus Head of Retail Trend Intelligence Service Katie Baron, VP of Business Development for Claritas David Mesas and Miami Worldcenter Managing Principal Nitin Motwani. Students pay $50, members $580 and non-members $1,015.

▪ The industry group Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) will host on Tuesday its lunch program “Tech Trends in Commercial Real Estate” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel at 1435 Brickell Ave. Speakers, including Bitcoin Center Miami CEO Eryka Gemma and Olivia Ramos of real estate financial analysis firm Deepblocks, will discuss how e-locks, blockchain and artificial intelligence are shaping the industry. Members with pre-paid lunches may attend for free, members without pre-paid lunches pay $55, nonmembers $75, students $65 and walk-ins $85.

