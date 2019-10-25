The Conrad Brickell hotel is ready to reveal its $10 million renovation

The Conrad Brickell will complete over two years of renovations in December.

Two years after renovations began, the Conrad Brickell Downtown hotel, , will unveil its $10 million makeover in December.

The Miami-based development and investment firm Mast Capital planned renovations since purchasing the hotel at 1395 Brickell Ave. in 2017 for $72 million.

Mast Capital hired the New York-based interior design firm Champalimaud in October 2017 to redo the hotel, which was built in 2004 as part of the 36-story Brickell Arch office skyscraper. The renovation work includes the hotel’s 203 guestrooms, lobby, meeting spaces, corridors and restaurant.

Mast Capital also has access to 41 of the 116 luxury residential units within the Brickell Arch tower, but those are not included in the renovation plans.

“The hotel has not benefited from a large scale renovation since it opened. We felt the property’s prominence on Brickell Avenue and award winning architecture demanded a repositioning into a luxury offering,” wrote Mast Capital CEO Camilo Miguel, Jr. via email.

Mast Capital selected Champalimaud from five other interior design firms in contention for the job.

“Having completed a number of international award winning projects, Champalimaud and partner in charge, Winston Kong, was ultimately selected,” Miguel said. “Having lived in Miami gave [Kong] intimate knowledge of the Miami market and customer, and helped give the firm foresight to reposition the Conrad Brickell into a world class property.”

Champalimaud’s interior design renovations include the Liberty Hotel in Boston and the Carlyle in New York.