This Broward building was home to a natural history museum. It can be yours for $10.4M

The former home of the Graves Museum of Archaeology and Natural History is on the market for $10.4 million. That up by $9.4 million over its last sale in 2011.

The two-story building at 481 S. Federal Highway is the base for the Gallery of Amazing Things, a combination auction house, consignment store and event hall. The building dating to 1961 measures about 50,000-square-foot and sits on 2.53 acres; it includes 200 parking spaces. According to property records, the current owner is Alphawave Holdings, LLC, whose registered agents are Gregg Whittecar and Arron Rimply.

Bradley Arendt, Mika Mattingly and Brooke Berkowitz of Colliers International South Florida’s Urban Core Division are the listing agents. They said they expect it to sell within six months.

Arendt credits interest in the area to Dania Pointe, a 102-acre development now under construction that will include hotels, offices, rental apartments and retail.

“Before Dania Pointe, you had a different vibe. We wouldn’t be talking about selling this property,” said Arendt, “And 10 years from now, it’ll be a different landscape.”

In May, a nearby 4.3 acre lot with 40,000-square-foot building at 1700 NE 7th Ave. sold for $22 million. The location, 2.5 miles north of the Graves Museum site, is adjacent to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.

The city is experiencing a renaissance, said Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Rickelle Williams. “We are seeing a lot of growth, especially in our downtown near US 1,” she said. Along with the Dania Pointe complex, the city is seeking to redevelop Dania Beach’s city center.







The Graves Museum building once housed the community’s local library before being converted to a science museum — exhibiting dinosaur bones and other artifacts — which operated from 1993 through 2004. Whittecar and Rimply purchased the property in 2011 for $1 million and renovated the space. The property covers eight parcels. Along with their Gallery of Amazing Things, the building is home to the Weiner Museum of Decorative Arts.

Potential buyers, hailing from as far as California, have visited since the property was listed last week.

“We toured someone from Wolfgang Puck,” said Arendt. “It’s turnkey.”

But it might also be of interest to someone interested in banking the land for future development.

One draw: Dania Beach’s demographics. The area has become increasingly popular with millennials, whose numbers have grown by 19% since 2010, according to a release.

“I’m amazed by how hip Dania Beach is becoming,” said Mattingly.