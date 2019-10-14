The sixth annual Real Deal real estate showcase tops this week’s noteworthy events

Steve Patterson, president and CEO of Related Development, at a Friday panel on Doral real estate produced by the Miami Herald. In the background, Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge. FOR MIAMI HERALD MEDIA

Re | source lined up this week’s top real estate events:

▪ The eighth annual RealInsight Florida Multifamily Summit takes place Wednesday from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Avenue. Steve Patterson, the CEO of Related Development kicks off the event with a morning keynote about Florida market fundamentals, changing demographics and development strategies, in conversation with Maimi Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge.

Other discussions will focus on apartment rental retention, Opportunity Zones and budget-friendly construction strategies. Speakers include Ryan Shear, principal of Property Markets Group, the developer of X Miami; Neisen Kasdin, shareholder chair for the land use and entitlements practice of the law firm Akerman; and Robin Potts, co-head of real estate investments for Canyon Partners Real Estate.

▪ Concurrent with the Multifamily Summit is Realinsight’s Florida Commercial Real Estate Summit. Speakers include Rock Soffer, Partner with Turnberry Associates; Dean Warhaft, Chief Development Officer of Florida East Coast Realty and Angelo Bianco, managing partner, of Crocker Partners.

▪ The Hyatt Regency Miami will also house the Real Estate Women’s Forum Florida Wednesday. Sessions take place from 12:30-4 p.m. Panel discussions include “Paving the Way: Leadership Strategies for Women in Commercial Real Estate” and “Pushing Boundaries: The Art of Innovation in Commercial Real Estate.” Speakers include Corcoran CEO Pamela Liebman, The Vagabond Group founder Avra Jain and Urban Land Institute Executive director Julie Medley.

▪ Industrial real estate professionals wanting to learn more about one of South Florida’s more prominent imports may want to attend the Seaford Imports Seminar. The Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association will host the event Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the InterContinental At Doral Miami, 2505 NW 87th Avenue.

▪ The Real Deal will host its Sixth Annual Real Estate Showcase and Forum from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd Street. Speakers include Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, OneWorld Properties CEO Peggy Olin, CEO and President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty Ron Shuffield and numerous other real estate industry luminaries. Tickets range from $50-$300.

▪ The industry group Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Miami hosts a members-only discussion Real Estate Investing — Is it for me? from 8-9:30 a.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center, 333 SE Second Avenue. Topics include building wealth, investing while working full-time and choosing the right investment strategy.