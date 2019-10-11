Around the region

THE REAL DEAL: Look south to see South Florida’s latest development hotspot. South of Las Olas, that is.

WLRN: Broward may close elementary and middle schools with too few students.

SOUTH FLORIDA BUSINESS JOURNAL: A 11,599-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Golden Beach has sold for $19 million.

DAILY BUSINESS REVIEW: Continental National Bank has sold its main Miami office, measuring more than 33,000 square feet, for $6-plus million. It is located in East Little Havana.