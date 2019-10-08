Real Estate News
Real estate news around South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA BUSINESS JOURNAL: The founder and former CEO of PetMed Express has sold his mansion in Miami Beach for $13 million, according to the brokerage Corcoran. The home was prevously owner by singer Enrique Iglesias.
THE NEXT MIAMI: A nine-story Arlo hotel is coming to Wynwood. The property, at 2217 NW Miami Court, was purchased last year by Quadrum Global.
BLOOMBERG / THE REAL DEAL: Fontainebleau Resort owner Jeffrey Soffer is interested in buying the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood. The hotel went on the market in January.
