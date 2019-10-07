Around the region

Jessica Doane and Russ Page pose for a portrait in their Libertyville apartment on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The couple plans on purchasing their first home in Chicago soon. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS) TNS







CORELOGIC CONSUMER HOUSING SENTIMENT STUDY: Approximately 75% of millennial renters indicate they will likely purchase a home in the future. There is a clear difference between older and younger millennials’ living situation preferences. Generally, older millennials (30-38) aspire to own a single, stand-alone home in the suburbs that is somewhat secluded. Meanwhile, younger millennials (21-29) lean towards modern apartment rentals in urban settings, with 55% of younger millennials saying they prefer to also live in lively neighborhoods. Still, 79% of younger millennials are confident that they will be homeowners in the future.

The study, conducted during the second quarter of 2019, CoreLogic, together with RTi Research of Norwalk, Connecticut, conducted an extensive survey measuring consumer-housing sentiment among millennials.

DAILY BUSINESS REVIEW: Magellan Housing and Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem want to develop a mixed-use project in North Miami. The North Miami City Council is set to consider the sale of a 6.32-acre site on N.E. Fifth Avenue to Magellan on Oct. 7. It currently is held by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency.

WLRN / SUNSHINE ECONOMY: Ask any consumer — good credit goes a long way.

It works the same for local governments. Increasingly investors in the bonds of local governments want to know more about the risks those cities and counties face from climate change, and how those risks could affect the governments’ ability to repay their debts.

“Investors and issuers are all very interested in the topic of climate and climate resilience among state and local governments at a level that seems to just be growing by the day,” said Michael Wertz, senior analyst of infrastructure finance at Moody’s Investors Service, one of the major bond credit rating agencies.

TAMPA BAY TIMES: Florida’s public utilities are one step closer to beginning significant efforts to harden the state’s electrical grid and move power lines underground.

State utility regulators voted Thursday to approve a draft rule that outlines how the utilities must go about reporting their plans for such efforts and collecting related costs.

