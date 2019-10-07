Architects talk climate change among this week’s real estate events

Cultured Magazine and Santec host “Climate Change, Art & Architecture” at the Miami Design District Palm Court on Thursday

This week’s events couldn’t get more diverse as real estate professionals discuss succeeding in an evolving luxury market to how climate change is changing architecture.

▪ Realtor and real estate consultant Michael LaFido — you might have read about him in Forbes — will talk about how to sell luxury in a time where Realtor.com, Zillow and Facebook ads are creating competition. His presentation on Wednesday at the Miami Association of Realtors Headquarters will help local agents understand how to attract and sell luxury homes faster.

▪ Join the Miami Association of Realtors for tips and tricks on Commercial Real Estate with Tom Dixon, chairman of the Realtor Association of Greater Miami and the Beaches. The talk on Wednesday at the organization’s West Broward office in Sawgrass kicks off a three-part series on commercial real estate. Topics include learning about the factors for success and understanding the current market. Register on the web or by calling 305.468.7066

▪ Cultured Magazine and Santec host “Climate Change, Art & Architecture” at the Miami Design District Palm Court on Thursday. Architectural critic Beth Dunlop will lead the discussion on resiliency with David Rifkind, Susanne Torriente, Xavier Cortada and John Malueg. Reserve your seat by writing to kkahn@icamiami.org.

