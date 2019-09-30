Two cities in Broward take center stage in this week’s noteworthy real estate events

The Hollywood Development & Investment Forum is happening Thursday at Marriott Hollywood Beach

Here’s our weekly RE | source line-up of noteworthy real estate industry events:

▪ CREW Fort Lauderdale/Boca Raton will host Breakfast with the Mayors from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday at The Tower Club Fort Lauderdale. City mayors Dean J. Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale, Rex Hardin of Pompano Beach and Scott Singer of Boca Raton will discuss commercial real estate as it applies to their city. Attorney and moderator Paul Minoff of GrayRobinson, P.A. will discuss the intersection between politics and commercial real estate (think: permits and leasing procedures), what’s in the pipeline for their cities and predictions of how the landscape will change in the years to come.

▪ The Hollywood Development & Investment Forum runs from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Marriott Hollywood Beach. The Urban Land Institute and the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce organized a talk about the city’s development landscape and future opportunities. Developers, local experts and city leaders will touch upon Hollywood’s latest development milestones.