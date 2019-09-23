Virgin Hotels is coming to Miami. And you can even live in the building, too

Virgin Hotels Miami

A mixed-use hotel and co-living development is coming to Brickell. And Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson is behind the deal.

Virgin Hotels, a chain of hotels by Branson, will open by 2023. Other hotels by the brand are scattered across the country in Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco.

The Magic City will be among the nine national and international locations soon to get one of the brand’s hotels.

“In addition to being my home, Miami is the headquarters of Virgin Hotels, so this is a milestone that has been a long time coming,” Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal said in a statement.

Virgin Hotels will manage Virgin Hotels Miami. Blue Jay Capital is developing the project and hired BLUR Workshop to design the building.

The 40-story hotel will house 250 rooms and 150,000-plus square feet of meeting and event space at 1040 S. Miami Ave. Amenities include a three-story rooftop terrace, pool, lounge and event space as well as bars and restaurants, including Virgin Hotels Commons Club and the Funny Library Coffee Shop. The building will rise across the street from one of the city’s tallest towers, Brickell Flatiron.

Valet parking will incorporate a car elevator system to stack vehicles in limited space.

The development will house 15 floors of furnished residential spaces with 150 micro and co-living units — occupants will have their own small bedrooms and share common spaces such as a kitchen and living room. Layouts offer three and four bedroomss covering 400 square feet. Residents will share amenities such as the pool with hotel guests.

The CEO is excited on the location.

“Brickell checks a lot of boxes,” Leal said. “It’s the financial center so ideally located for business travelers yet is central to other destination neighborhoods. Brickell doesn’t compromise on culture, offering a plethora of shopping, art galleries, museums and restaurants for visitors to explore.”

If new residents want to hop the train to get around town, Virgin Trains, formerly known as Brightline, continues to expand. Three new stations — PortMiami, Aventura and Boca Raton — will open in 2020.

Virgin Hotels Miami, which will replace an existing building on the site, will break ground in 2020.