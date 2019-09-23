This week’s real estate events: A market overview, tax tips for commercial properties

BisNow will host their 9th annual South Florida State of the Market at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort this week.

Here’s our weekly RE | source line-up of noteworthy real estate industry events.

▪ Starting Wednesday morning, BisNow will host the 9th annual South Florida State of the Market at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. You’ll learn about the region’s mixed-use products coming online this year and in 2020 as well as market trends related to mixed-use products, commercial projects and population growth. Speakers include Codina Partner’s Armando Codina.

▪ Associated Builders and Contractors or ABC Florida East Coast will host the ABC 2019 Fall GC Showcase Wednesday afternoon at the Hard Rock Stadium. Over 60 contracting companies will be exhibiting their services and products, including the likes of Coastal Construction, the team responsible for constructing Porsche Design Tower Miami and Paramount Miami Worldcenter, and national apartment builders Mill Creek Residential.

▪ The talk ‘It Ain’t What You Make, It’s What You Keep’ hosted by the Commercial Industrial Association of South Florida will happen Thursday at Three Brickell City Center’s Ackerman LLP space. The panel of accountants, investment planners and developers will discuss savvy tax strategies for commercial properties.

