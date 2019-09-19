Where to invest down the road? One real estate pro has this advice

Investors looking for Miami’s next hot neighborhood should focus on areas adjacent to those already showing up in surveys. That advice came from Neal Oates, Jr., president & CEO of World Renowned Real Estate, a panelist Wednesday at the Miami Herald’s annual Real Estate Reveal event. (His picks: Leisure City and Richmond Heights, both near Homestead.)

Keynoting the event was Ryan Shear, principal at PMG and developer of X Miami co-living building. In a conversation with Miami Herald real estate reporter Rene Rodriguez, Shear referenced the high cost of housing — a topic reported on extensively in the Miami Herald, offering co-living as one private-market solution. While some other co-living developers focused on the social aspects of shared living arrangements, his firm is putting equal emphasis on creating a price differential that is important to young renters.

The program, hosted by the newly opened Merrick Manor condo in Coral Gables, explored results from the 5th annual Miami Real Estate Survey conducted by Bendixen & Amandi. Speakers included Eli Beracha, director of the Hollo School of Real Estate at Florida International University; Lynda Fernandez, chief of communications at Miami Realtors Association; Anthony Williams, special projects director, and Fernand Amandi, principal, of Bendixen & Amandi’ and Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge.