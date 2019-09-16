Welcome to your new real estate RE|source

Today marks the debut of RE|source Miami, a free daily newsletter for South Florida’s real estate professionals and industry watchers.

Whether you’re a residential Realtor or commercial office broker, a warehouse or multi-family developer, an architect or retail leasing agent, the Miami Herald’s new RE|source digital newsletter will keep you in the loop.

Each weekday, our team of award-winning journalists will report on the industry’s most important news and explore the trends driving the headlines.

Got a tip? We want to hear from you. Rebecca San Juan handles breaking real estate news; you can contact her at rsanjuan@miamiherald.com. Rene Rodriguez (rrodgriguez@MiamiHerald.com) focuses on trends that impact consumers. Andres Viglucci (aviglucci@miamiherald.com) focuses on neighborhood development and urban issues. Business Editor Jane Wooldridge oversees RE|source and other business coverage.

Get the jump on the market. Sign up here for RE|source Miami .