This ‘Old Florida’-style house has all the modern touches. For $1.8m, it can be yours

Miami architects Jacob and Melissa Brillhart have put their award-winning “Old Florida’ house up for sale. The price: $1.78 million.

The house in the leafy, serene neighborhood of Spring Garden on the Miami River is literally within a walking distance of downtown.

The 1,500-square foot home caught the eye of architecture critics for its interpretation of Florida vernacular architecture, melding modernism with traditional tropical design that has been described as a “a floating refuge” and a “glass pavillion.” Except for the two bedrooms, the plan is completely open.

The house is set on a half-acre lot surrounded by oaks, black olives, climbing fig trees and coconut palms. The house can be opened to the elements or closed for air conditioning and shade via cedar shudders and glass.

Last spring, several publications reported that the house was available for $2 million. The price has been dropped, and it has been formally listed on the Multiple Listing Service.

The couple is simply ready to move to its next endeavor, said Melissa via email. “We’re project junkies.”