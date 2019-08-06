Sign up now for South Florida real estate news, delivered daily to your inbox

If you live in South Florida, you care about real estate.

It’s not just that the real estate industry accounts for 20 percent of the local economy, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or that the Miami Realtors’ Association is the nation’s largest, with more than 50,000 members. Given the high cost of housing, real estate is also highly personal.

Whether you’re focused on your own property values, our ever-changing skyline, the boom in airport warehouses finding office space or the potential impacts of sea-level rise, our new RE|source newsletter will keep you in the loop.

Beginning Sept. 9, RE|source will deliver the day’s most important real estate news to your inbox, five days a week, courtesy of the Miami Herald’s team of award-winning business journalists. The newsletter is free.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Get the jump on the market. Sign up now for RE|source Miami inaugural Sept. 9 issue and all those that follow.