These South Florida companies want to change the way we work, live and die

Miami’s a young city, and fittingly, it is also one of the busiest start-up hubs in the country, according to the Kaufman Foundation.

Most of these startups have yet to achieve significant scale or traction — largely because they’re so young. And that’s Miami’s secret weapon.

“This indicates that Miami has significant potential to generate more of these valuable companies in the next five years,” says a report by Endeavor Insight, the research arm of international entrepreneurship group Endeavor.

Indeed, seed financing and investments “associated with high-growth entrepreneurial...companies,” are beginning to concentrate in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area, according to CityLab, a website that reports on “the cities of the future.” Between 2009 and 2017, 199 companies in the area received initial funding, making Miami one of nation’s top 20 metros for high-tech startups outside the usual hotbeds, like San Francisco and New York.

“I think all of Miami tech right now has a feeling that we are the underdog of the country in technology. And there’s nothing like feeling you’re the underdog to rally everybody,” said Chris Stegner, CEO of Very Big Things, an award-winning digital products and services agency.

The region is poised for success. Just last week, little-known Miami tech company Kaseya announced a $500,000 investment from Silicon Valley, making it Miami’s latest “unicorn,” jargon for a startup valued at over $1 billion.

Most local start-ups won’t fly so high. But all have big dreams. Here are seven that hope to change the way we live, work and die.

8Base

Don’t have the skills to build an app from scratch? This Miami tech company can help.

BloqUV

Miami brand offers clothing to protect you from the summer sun







Chargello

Everywhere you go, there’s WiFi. What if there was also a phone charger?

Everymundo

This Miami tech company wants to boost the power of travel brands

Funeralocity

The cost of dyling is shrounded in mystery. Funeralocity puts funeral prices online

Sensie

Get your stress under control with one simple tool: your smartphone

Xendoo

Bookkeeping is a headache. Fort Lauderdale-based Xendoo seeks to provide relief





