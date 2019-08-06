A little-known Miami tech company just got a $500 million investment

Miami Herald

If you haven’t heard of a Miami-based tech firm called Kaseya, you may soon.

Kaseya’s platform lets companies manage their information technology, whether its accounting software or human resources software. CEO Fred Voccola calls it “the plumbing” of the tech world.

The company, founded in 2000, said it drew $100 million in revenues last year, and is projecting as much as triple that in the coming year.

That performance was strong enough to draw the interest of San Francisco-based private equity group TPG. Tuesday, Kaseya announced TPG has invested $500 million in the firm. bringing its value to more than $2 billion. And that makes Kaseya MIami’s newest “unicorn,” jargon for a startup valued at over $100 billion.

The company is doubling down on Miami, seeking to boosts its local headcount from 136 today to 400 in two years.

“There’s a lot of question about the tech talent here in Miami,” Voccola said at a press conference. “We actually think it’s phenomenal.”

