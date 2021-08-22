Business
Resource guide: Where you can get help
Assistance for Elderly Residents
Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services — 786-469-4707.
Community Service And Advocacy Groups
Branches FL — Engages children, youth and adults “with life-changing opportunities for them to become better educated, become more financially stable, make long-term, positive life choices and to know God.” 305-442-8306.
Miami Workers Center — Women and minority relief and advocacy group. 305-759-8717.
Sant La — Kreyol-speaking community service provider. 305-573-4871.
Emergency Rental Assistance Programs
For City of Miami residents — 305-330-1508.
For Hialeah residents — 305-863-2970.
For all other Miami-Dade County residents — 305-723-1815.
Food Assistance
Buddy System MIA — At-home food and community fridge providers. 305-799-6990.
General Assistance
Axis Helps — Connects Miami-Dade residents and small business owners with economic resources to weather crises. 786-508-2944.
Comments