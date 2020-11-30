Parties are smaller — but one event company is growing its footprint

Nüage Designs signed an approximately 47,000-square-foot warehouse lease in November. Miami Herald

Ballroom-sized events fizzled out during the pandemic, replaced by social-distanced soirées. Still, one Miami event company is growing.

Nüage Designs, a Little River-based event furniture company, signed a 47,175-square-foot warehouse lease at the 800,000-square-foot Eastview Commerce Center in north Miami-Dade, according to Newmark Knight Frank executive managing directors Steve Medwin, Nick Wigoda and associate John Mejia. Medwin, Wigoda and Mejia organized the lease, representing both the landlord, Panattoni Development, and Nüage Designs in the lease.

The company signed a long-term lease and it plans to expand into the space during the first quarter 2021, creating space for a sewing operation, showroom and furniture distribution center, Wigoda said by email. It will ship its furniture to its showrooms and clients in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Denver.

The firm has stayed afloat, Wigoda said by email, from “smaller events and staying nimble. They have a national book of business so this helped with the diversity of their client base.”

