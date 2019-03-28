177,000 cutesy power banks got recalled after fires, including a $150,000 house fire

The Luv Betsey by Betsey Johnson power banks are supposed to power up smart phones and laptops, not burn down houses. That’s why 177,400 have been recalled in the United States and Canada.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”
And that’s not a statement made out of an abundance of caution, as the notice said Daniel M. Friedman & Associates has “received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage.”
Daniel M. Friedman & Associates imported the power banks from manufacturer Yiwu City Fuman Leather & Accessories in China and will handle the recall with Betsey Johnson.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Consumers who want refunds can call Daniel M. Friedman & Associates at 855-706-6500, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email info@betseyjohnson.com.
Comments