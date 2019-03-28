Technology

177,000 cutesy power banks got recalled after fires, including a $150,000 house fire

By David J. Neal

March 28, 2019 02:23 PM

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.
By
Up Next
There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.
By

The Luv Betsey by Betsey Johnson power banks are supposed to power up smart phones and laptops, not burn down houses. That’s why 177,400 have been recalled in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

And that’s not a statement made out of an abundance of caution, as the notice said Daniel M. Friedman & Associates has “received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage.”

Daniel M. Friedman & Associates imported the power banks from manufacturer Yiwu City Fuman Leather & Accessories in China and will handle the recall with Betsey Johnson.

Consumers who want refunds can call Daniel M. Friedman & Associates at 855-706-6500, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email info@betseyjohnson.com.

Read Next

home-garden

A portable generator might be a fire hazard. That’s why 200,000 have been recalled

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  