Everybody’s (not) working for the weekend. Here are some Labor Day weekend happenings

Is it September already? We know. It crept up on everybody else, too. At least working stiffs have a day off to celebrate Americans who toil away 40-plus hours a week. Labor Day, a federal holiday celebrated for over 100 years, hits Monday.

You could do the same old same old: binge Netflix on your couch or doomscroll on your phone, or you could actually venture outside and try to have some real fun.

The Clevelander

The Clevelander bar and hotel on Ocean Drive in South Beach. DAVID SANTIAGO DSANTIAGO@MIAMIHERALD.COM

The Clevelander South Beach — a favorite spot for unruly spring breakers — has teamed with Power 96 for the PLAY Pool Party, with DJ Zog manning the decks. Drink specials include $15 margaritas; locals with proof of residency get 20 percent off all food and drink.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. 21 and over. Tickets from $20: Eventbrite.

Pilo’s Tequila Garden

Pilo’s Tequila Garden Courtesy Pilo's

Spend your blessed time off the clock by pretending you’re in Tulum on a Margarita Monday (we actually just made that up). This Wynwood hot spot, open until 3 a.m., is actually offering up cool stuff such as live DJs all (three-day) weekend long. Be sure to soak up the booze with freshly made flautas and yummy short-rib birria tacos in the bustling, open-air garden it’s named after.

Pilo’s, 158 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-706-TACO, pilostacos.com

The Confidante Miami Beach

Confidante Museum of Graffiti Beachside y The Confidante Miami

Stop crashing your bestie’s pool: Escape to The Confidante Miami Beach and live a little. The property features two heated outdoor pools — one being adult only (yasss). Staying cool inside with A/C and a face mask more your thing? View the rotating public art exhibition in partnership with the Museum of Graffiti; local artist Ahol Sniffs Glue’s works are scattered about the lobby.

The Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-816-4530. Book at https://theconfidante.com-miami.com/

The Catalina

Catalina Hotel

We live in South Florida, aka Staycations R US. Take advantage of the locals’ package at the Catalina Hotel & Beach Club. The holiday weekend special includes rates starting at $100 per night, $20 food and beverage credit, 2 p.m. late checkout, complimentary yoga and other fitness activities.

Catalina Hotel, 1732 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Book at SouthBeachGroup.com

Superblue

‘Universe of Water Particles, Transcending Boundaries,’ 2017, teamLab. Sound: Hideaki Takahashi. Installation: ‘Every Wall is a Door’, Superblue Miami, 2021. Cortesía/Pace Gallery/teamLab

Prepare to be blown away at this large-scale digital art installation, where you can partake in the immersive fun. If you’ve got the kids with you, don’t miss the two-story mirror maze in Es Devlin’s “Forest of Us.” The space is open all weekend, including Labor Day; however, note that visits are timed and must be reserved in advance.

Superblue, 1101 NW 23 St., Miami. 786-697-3414, superblue.com

The Frost

“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” at the Frost. Denis Finnin/Frost Museum

Last call to experience “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” before the way educational exhibit wraps up next week. Organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York, this is the largest exhibition about flying reptiles ever mounted in the United States.

Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-434-9600. Tickets from $21.95 at frostscience.org.

PAMM

A view of the bay from Verde, the restaurant at PAMM Handout

Make Monday a music and culture day at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, which has a ton of activities going on out on the bayside patio. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy live music while your kid creates arts and crafts at tables nearby. Then grab a drink (and the gorgeous view) at Verde Restaurant.

PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami, 305-375-3000. Outdoor activations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets: PAMM.org