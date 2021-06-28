Here are some events going on in Miami during the three-day Fourth of July weekend

This year’s IndepenDance event takes place at Miami Marine Stadium on July 3 and 4.

Everybody knows the real stars of the Fourth of July are the fireworks.

This year, some cities in Miami-Dade have canceled their annual fireworks shows, citing a fear of crowds and Miami’s lagging vaccination rate. One of the casualties was the annual show Bayfront Park, one of the biggest in South Florida.

But listen: You probably have a three-day weekend, and that’s something to celebrate.

Also, there are other events around town, some for adults, even one or two that are kid-friendly. Here are a few of them.

IndepenDANCE

The music and dance event returns for a 17th year at a historic Miami venue, with such artists as The Martinez Brothers, Nic Fanciulli, Gordo, Caleb Calloway, Jesse Calosso and many more. Rain or shine.

3-11 p.m. July 3 and 4, Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Virginia Key; tickets start at $45, $110 for a two-day pass; independance.com

Independence Beach

Joia Beach and Rapture Festival have joined forces to present such DJs as Pablo Fierro, Sbo & Goldcap and Enzo GD at this event, which also includes wellness events like yoga, meditation, sound healing, tribal body painting, Reiki, massage, chakra balancing, astrology readings and more. The restaurant is also open for lunch and dinner.

1-11 p.m. July 3; 1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami; www.joiabeachmiami.com for reservations

Lincoln Road concert

The Miami Beach Music Festival Orchestra will perform a free outdoor Independence Day concert with a full orchestra and vocal soloists. Expect to hear your patriotic favorites, from “America the Beautiful” to “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

7 p.m. July 3; 1100 block next to Doraku Izakaya and Sushi at 1104 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; free

The Fourth Al-Fresco at Nikki Beach Miami Beach

Miami Beach’s OG beach club celebrates with a seafood boil with crab legs, crawfish, clams and more. A private fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

6:30-10 p.m. July 4; Nikki Beach Miami Beach, address; $55 per person, not including tax and tip; miami-beach.nikkibeach.com

Star-Spangled Awesome at The Wharf Miami

Enjoy food, drinks and live music along the Miami River to celebrate Independence Day. Kids and pets welcome until 6 p.m., then the party is a 21-and-up bash.

Noon July 4-1 a.m. July 5, The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr.; RSVP at eventbrite

Fairchild Garden kids’ parade





What’s better than a patriotic Fourth of July parade? Families can gather at the amphitheater between 10-11 a.m. for face painting and accessories, then watch their kids march through the garden. Afterward, kids can cool off with a popsicle party. The Glasshouse Cafe will feature barbecue all day, and Brothers of Others Band will play at noon. Admission includes all Fairchild exhibits, including Jurassic Garden and Wings of the Tropics butterfly garden.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4; 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables; free for members; adult $24.95; seniors $17.95; kids 6-17 $11.95; kids up to 5 free; fairchildgarden.org

Deering Estate

Pack up the kids and a picnic and enjoy $4 admission at the historic estate all weekend long.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3-5, 16701 SW 72nd Ave,, Miami