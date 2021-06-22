July 4 fireworks have been canceled all over Miami, but you can see them here

There are no fireworks at Bayfront Park this July 4, but there are other places to see them around Miami-Dade.

The Fourth of July is going to look a little different around Miami this year.

The annual Bayfront Park fireworks show was canceled after officials decided the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic were still too great to invite tens of thousands of people to pack downtown.

Some other cities also decided to skip fireworks this year, including Coral Gables, which won’t host its annual fireworks show at the Biltmore, plus Palmetto Bay and Key Biscayne (though Key Biscayne will have a parade).

But there are still places to see fireworks around Miami-Dade County. Here are the places you can go.

Aventura

The city will celebrate the holiday with fireworks along Country Club Drives; spectators can watch the show from anywhere along the drives.

9 p.m. July 4, Country Club Drive, Aventura; free

Doral

If you are Doral resident — and only if you are a Doral resident — you can get free tickets to the Independence Day Celebration at the Trump National Hotel. Drop-off locations for Uber or Lyft is at the Provident Hotel entrance at 5300 NW 87th Ave. No on-site tickets will be sold. You can bring picnic blankets, hats, clear bags, umbrellas, one bottle of water per person and cameras. Food and beverage will be for sale onsite.

7 p.m. July 4; free tickets on eventbrite.com while supplies last

Hialeah

Enjoy music from Latin Grammy Award winners Gente De Zona, plus Amaury Gutierrez and DJs Yus, Nancy Starr, A10 and Saroza at the Hialeah Independence Day Celebration, which includes a fireworks and laser display. Food trucks will be on site to sell food and beverages.

4-11 p.m. July 4, Milander Park, 4700 Palm Ave, Hialeah; free

Homestead

Homestead is hosting a Drive-In 4th of July celebration this year. Yes — that means you watch the show from the comfort of your SUV. Guests can pack dinner, snacks and drinks to hang out with family and friends.

Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Blvd., Homestead; free

Miami Beach: Fire on the Fourth

This year the North Beach Bandshell will be turned into an outdoor roller disco with performances by Emily Taylor Kaufman, Bootleg, Sing with Sylvie, Amazing Animals, The Incredible Ian, Bye Bye Plastic Foundation, The Dangerfun Show, Bootleg and the Miami Beach Musical Festival Band. There will also be DJs and demonstrations from the Roller Skate Vibes community.

Noon-9:35 p.m. July 4; fireworks begin at 9 p.m.; North Beach Bandshell 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free

Miami Gardens

You have to stay in your car at this drive-in celebration, but you can hear DJs and live bands, plus enter raffles for giveaways. First come, first served.

Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4; Calder Casino, 21001 NW 27th Ave.; free

Miami Lakes

This family-friendly event includes food trucks, an LED wall screen and the Sound Wave Entertainment Vehicle in addition to fireworks.

7-10 p.m. July 4, Miami Lakes Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., free general admission; register in advance at eventbrite.com

Miami Springs

Head to the country club to see this year’s show.

8 p.m. July 4; Miami Springs Golf and Country Club, 650 Curtiss Parkway; free.