Fireworks will return to the Keys this Fourth of July. Here’s where they are

Fourth of July fireworks are planned in Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon, Big Pine Key and Key West.

Fireworks will return to the Florida Keys for the Fourth of July, a year after COVID-19 fears led officials to cancel the gatherings, with several events planned across the island chain.

And this year, the events are receiving a financial boost.

This week, the Monroe County Commission approved the use of $75,000 in Key West International Airport enterprise revenue funds to sponsor Independence Day celebrations at five spots in the Keys: Key West, Big Pine Key, Marathon, Islamorada and Key Largo.

The airport, which is sharing some of the money it collects from user fees, will provide $15,000 to organizers of each event, said county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

The user fees are set aside specifically for promotional activities.

“This is a great opportunity for us to fund five local firework displays,” said Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron. “Coming out of COVID-19, our local rotaries and chambers had difficulties fundraising for firework displays and this is one way for everyone to enjoy Florida Keys displays and celebrate our independence.”

The money comes at a time when the Lower Keys Rotary Club, which sponsors the fireworks on Big Pine Key, has been doing a flurry of fundraising in order to make its show happen.

“What a blessing,” said Heidi Morris, past-president of the rotary club. “It is a big, big help. It runs us about $18,000 a year to put it on and so we do a ton of fundraising.”

Typically, the club raises money throughout the year. But in 2020, Morris said, fundraising efforts became nonexistent.

“We had to put it in overdrive,” Morris said.

The club has one more “bucket drive” left on its schedule. That’s when people volunteer to stand on the side of the road asking for donations.

Key West

The Rotary Club of Key West for decades has presented the island’s annual fireworks show. This year, the Rotary and the city are behind the display that will start at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be staged from the Edward B. Knight Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean where White Street meets Atlantic Avenue.

But the holiday party starts at 4 p.m. with food and music available for sale by the pier.

Also, the Rotary is putting on a “VIP Fireworks Dinner” at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St.. It includes a private bar, music and a “prime” view of the fireworks, according to the club’s Facebook page. Tickets are $100 per person. Seating begins at 6 p.m.

The event raises money for the Rotary’s scholarship programs.

Big Pine Key

The Lower Keys Rotary Club will host the Independence Day celebration for Big PIne Key starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, rather than July 4, at Big Pine Community Park at mile marker 31.

The event includes vendors, entertainment and games. The fireworks will start at about 9 p.m.

Marathon

The Middle Keys city of Marathon’s Fourth of July celebration, produced by the city and the Rotary Club of Marathon, starts July 4 with a parade at 10:30 a.m., from Marathon High School on Sombrero Beach Road, MM 50 oceanside, to Sombrero Beach.

Fireworks are planned to start at about 9 p.m. at Sombrero Beach. Traditionally, boaters line up for an on-the-water view of the display.

Islamorada

The Upper Keys Rotary Club and the Village of Islamorada will present an Independence Day celebration at Founders Park, at mile marker 87, from 6 to 10 p.m., on July 4. Fireworks are set to start after sunset.

Food and drinks will be on sale. Parking will be available and organizers are asking for a donation of $10 per vehicle. No coolers, glass containers or outside food are permitted. People are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

“Sorry, no organized games or activities this year,” the village posted on its Facebook page. Founders Park holiday entrance fees will be in effect before 6 p.m. and the pool closes at 5 p.m., the village said.

Key Largo

The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce will host a fireworks celebration starting at about 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, mile marker 104.5. Fireworks will be launched off Blackwater Sound.

The event opens at 6:30 p.m.

Also this year, the annual Fourth of July Parade is returning, marking its 45th year. The parade is now called “Celebrating Freedom,” and is set to start at 10 a.m. along U.S. 1, starting at Anthony’s clothing store, 98200 Overseas Highway, at mile marker 98.5.

The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce’s website states, “Celebrating freedom will always remind us of what we all endured over the last year.”