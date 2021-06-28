Miami Beach cancels July 4th fireworks, festivities after Surfside condo collapse

There will be no fireworks on Miami Beach in 2021.

In what it calls a “show of respect” for victims and families of the Surfside condo collapse, the City of Miami Beach has canceled its annual Fire on the Fourth festival.

The event had been scheduled for July 4 at 72nd Street and Collins Avenue at the North Beach Bandshell.

Fireworks were also canceled at Lummus Park, and other Fourth of July festivities were canceled as well out of respect for those affected by the tragedy, city manager Alina T. Hudak said at a commission meeting Monday.

Miami Beach, which declared a state of emergency after the 12-story Champlain Towers South collapsed last Thursday, is providing logistical support to the scene.

It’s also the staging location for the emergency response efforts, including use of streets and facilities for search and rescue command centers.