Loved Mama Elsa from ‘Real Housewives of Miami’? Now you can own some of her things

Elsa Patton

Loved Mama Elsa from the “Real Housewives of Miami?” Of course you did.

Now you can own a piece of the always entertaining bon vivant from the Bravo show that ran from 2011 to 2013.

Her daughter/costar Marysol Patton is holding an auction of some of Elsa’s most prized possessions with Kodner Galleries starting at 6 p.m. June 23; a preview is currently on Kodner.com.

Among the items are millions of dollars worth of jewelry, trinkets and art, some of which belonged to Elsa’s late husband.

Key pieces include a 25 ct. emerald ring; a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch; a “coveted” collection of nautical paintings; and a number of beloved rosaries and gems from the “Housewives” breakout star who fancied herself a psychic.

Marysol Patton told Miami.com that she is keeping most of her parents’ most cherished things, but wanted to give fans the opportunity to share her parents’ passion for antiques and jewels.

Her fave of the lot are likely the emeralds, which Patton called “amazing.”

“My mother had a real love of them, and the collection was amazing,” she said. “She was also very spiritual and loved her rosaries and jewels that gave her good energy, so those are also some of the most special pieces.”

The Estate of “Mama” Elsa Patton Auction

Where: Kodner Galleries

When: 6 p.m., June 23.

Contact: 100 East Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; 305-834-7114.