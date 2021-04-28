This ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star just got married. Here’s how she met her guy 

Marysol Patton

Congratulations to Marysol Patton, who married her “soulmate” Steve McNamara in Tulum, Mexico, on Thursday.

The 54-year-old former “Real Housewives of Miami” star got hitched in a traditional Mayan ceremony in a cave that was presided over by a shaman. The local power publicist wore a Miguelina Gambaccini dress; the groom a casual shirt, shorts and flip-flops.

The nuptials had a spiritual feel, a nod to Patton’s late mother, “Mama Elsa,” a Bravo fan favorite who claimed to be a psychic. Patton and McNamara were on vacation for his 60th birthday, and ended up spontaneously making their relationship official, the bride told the Miami Herald.

These two “met cute” back in late 2019: Patton, a Miami native, went to a pool party at the Coconut Grove home of her Gulliver high school pal Peter White.

White’s house was for sale and a prospective buyer came over to look at it, Patton recounted. That man was McNamara, who owns Anzac Contractors, a local family business.

Nothing clicked at that initial meeting but fate has a way of intervening.

“I didn’t really pay attention, but the universe had bigger plans in mind,” she said.

A few months later, the divorced father of two called to tell her he’d found an item at the pool house at his new home that she’d been wearing that day, a red Dior bathing suit.

Patton went to the home to retrieve it; this time, they clicked.

““I never left,” she said. “Voila! That’s destiny for you.”

When things settle down, the couple plans to frame and memorialize that red Dior swimsuit.

As for whether Patton will appear on the “Housewives” reboot set to hit Peacock, she remained mum. But we think their love story would be a great plot. Hey, Andy!?

“It’s still all up in the air but I would love nothing more than to be there with my cast mates,” she said.