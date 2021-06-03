A second immersive digital Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Miami. Here’s how to see it

Welcome to Hot Impressionist Summer: A new immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Miami.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” — not to be confused with “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” now playing at Ice Palace Studios — will open at the Olympia Theater in downtown Miami.

By now, you know the drill: This 360-degree digital experience, from Exhibition Hub and Fever, is 20,000 square feet and uses two-story projections to explore the artist’s life and work. At this experience, though, in addition to getting inside some of his most famous paintings, guests can explore a special virtual reality experience in a separate gallery that takes them into a day in the life of the artist.

The entire experience runs about 60-75 minutes. You will not be required to cut off an ear.

Masks are required throughout the exhibit, and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout it. Ticket holders also get access to a special online platform, which offers a variety of online activities.

In addition to the two dueling Van Gogh exhibits, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is hosting “Lasting Impressions: The 3D LED Experience,” which puts Impressionist works by Van Gogh, Monet, Degas and others to music and enhances them with 3D technology. The exhibit runs through June 16; find more information at arshtcenter.org

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Where: Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler St, Miami

When: June 10-October

Show times: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. weekends and holidays

Tickets: $34.90 for adults; $19.90 for children; vangoghexpo.com/miami